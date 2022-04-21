Mohammedan SC mourns death of Sami and Rubel

The two former national team cricketers, pacer Samiur Rahman Sami and spinner Mosharraf Hossain Rubel had played for Mohammedan SC in domestic cricket. Their favourite club had expressed deep sorrow over the death of these two former cricketers.

In a condolence message, Masuduzzaman, the chairman of the cricket committee of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, said, "Death is inevitable. There's no way to escape it. Everyone has to go today or tomorrow. But the death of two cricketers Samiur Rahman Sami and Mosharraf Hossain Rubel on the same day is deeply saddening for the sporting arena. I pray for the departed souls of the two cricketers and convey my condolences to the bereaved families."

In his condolence message, Masuduzzaman said, "Both these cricketers had done their best while playing for Mohammedan. They have contributed a lot to the club's success. The departure of both men is an irreparable loss to cricket."

Both Samiur Rahman Sami and Mosharraf Hossain Rubel died on Tuesday, 19 April after suffering from a brain tumour for a long time. Samiur Rahman Sami died in the morning at the age of 68 while Mosharraf Hossain Rubel died in the afternoon at 40.











