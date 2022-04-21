Video
Thursday, 21 April, 2022
Sports

Shakib to play DPL ahead of Sri Lanka series

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reached home from the USA on Wednesday and told journalists that he decided to play in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League as part of his preparation for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.
"I've taken the decision within one hour," Shakib told at Hajrat Shahjalal International Air Port. "I thought that there's a chance before the series against Sri Lanka. If I can play a few matches in DPL, it'll be a good preparation for me."
Shakib initially signed with Mohammedan Sporting Club but couldn't play due to South Africa tour and family crisis. Mohammedan however, failed to qualify to the Super League. Legend of Rupganj grasped the chance to have Shakib in their tents.
Regarding his signing with Legends of Rupganj Shakib said, "As I was out of play for one month, so four Super League matches will create scope for me to return in games and I gripped that chance."
It was heard that Shakib is going to skip the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Blowing away all the gossips, Shakib confirmed his availability. He said, "I don't think that there has any reason of doubt. If I had anything emergency, It would be a different case."
Many a family members of the all-rounder became sick recently. All of them are now safe and sound except his mother in law, who breathed her last couple of weeks back. Shakib nonetheless is ready for cricket now overcoming all the bad times.
"I am now feeling good and want to focus on cricket. I must try to play all the forthcoming matches," he assured.
Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8. The first of the two-match Test series will commence on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram followed by Dhaka Test between May 23 and 27.


