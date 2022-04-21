Video
Thursday, 21 April, 2022
Sports

AFC Cup playoffs

Boys returning home with a broken heart

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and ATK Mohun Bagan.

The boys in the sky-blue outfits are returning to Dhaka with a heavy heart after failing to make it to the final stage of the AFC Cup losing the last round match to India's ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday night.
It was definitely not the thing the Abahani boys had in their mind before the match. But losing the crucial match to India's top club by 3-1, the boys had no other choice but to accept the reality. Abahani coach Mario Lemos' team is returning home with the disappointment of not being able to make it to the final.
In the match, the boys fell behind by two goals in the first half. In the second half, with a goal by Colindres, they were hoping for recovery but, in the end, David Williams' hat-trick put them in misery.
Mario, the Portuguese coach, said, "In the beginning, we failed to collect ourselves and concede two goals. We couldn't fight that way. I tried to cheer up the players at the break. By repaying a goal, the boys made some hope to return. But Williams scored a hat-trick and changed the picture altogether."
Bashundhara Kings is playing the final round of the AFC Cup in Group-D as the champion of Bangladesh Premier League and is the only team now representing the country there.







