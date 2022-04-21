BCB wants to decide who to play in which format

BCB high-ups and centrally contracted cricketers set in an official meeting on Wednesday after players' signing for 2021-22 cricketing year.

Recently Shakib Al Hasan applied for six months leave from Test cricket although he reversed his decision few days later. Tamim Iqbal, the ODI skipper, opted away from T20i cricket for six months and is still not sure whether he will play in the forthcoming T20 World Cup or not. Such things often jeopardise BCB's plan of action. So, the apex body of the country are now planning to go on a hard line and wants to take the control about the player's availability for the formats.

"The time has come when we can call a player that you must play in this format," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Wednesday after the meeting with players. "And then he'll decide whether he'll play or not."

"We, from the board, want to decide which players will play in which format," he added.

"We want that the players must play according to the contract. If anyone can't play for personal reason that is a different issue," Younus explained.

Regarding sudden meeting Younus said, "We called all of the contracted players for signing. Some of them couldn't attend for personal reasons. Almost 17-18 players were present and we set together".

"They players signed according to their availability for the formats, the decision regarding which was made earlier," he clarified.









