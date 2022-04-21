Blast in M'singh fireworks factory kills 2

MYMENSINGH, Apr 20: An explosion at an illegal fireworks factory has left two of its workers dead in Mymensingh's Nandail Upazila.

The incident occurred at Dakhin Bashati village in the upazila's Chandipasha Union early on Wednesday, said Nandail Model Police Station chief Mizanur Rahman Akand.

The victims have been identified as Nasima Begum, 30, and Afila Begum, 45. The blast blew away a large part of the factory's tin roof, damaging the walls.

"The victims were working inside the factory during the blast, which left them dead on the spot," Akand said.