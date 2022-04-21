Chhatra Samaj new DU, CU panels formed

Jatiya Chhatra Samaj, a student wing of Jatiya Party, on Tuesday announced partial convening committees of Dhaka University (DU) branch and of Chittagong University (CU) unit.

In the case of DU, Selim Rana Siam of university's Pali and Buddhist Studies Department was made convener while Shahinur Rahman of Banking and Insurance Department will serve as the member secretary of the committee.

On the other hand, Md Sazzad Hossain and Jashedur Rahman of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering have been made convener and member secretary respectively of the seven-member CU committee.









