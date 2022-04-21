Silent role of police during New Market clash dubious: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has questioned the silent role of police during clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market businessmen.

Fakhrul raised the question at a function at the BNP Chairperson's political office in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday.

The programme was organized marking the BNP's Eid gift distribution programme among the martyrs and missing family members of the country.

He said, "Police were inactive for about three hours during the clashes in New Market area. The people of the country want to know why the police played a silent role in such a critical time. "

Thousands of policemen gathered in an instant to prevent a small programme of BNP but police played a silent role during such a problem.

BNP Secretary General said, "The fascist government creates fear in the mind of the people of the country to stay in power. The Awami League government is trying to stay in power by creating fear."

"We stand against the disappearance and murder. Along with the missing families we make movement on the street," said the BNP leader and added, "Many have even gone as far as Geneva at the Human Rights Commission. But so far the government has not taken any effective action against this inhumane crime."

Although the Bangladeshi government has not taken action against the crime, Fakrul said the international community is taking action against the crime.

This proves that there is no democracy in Bangladesh, he said, adding that the international community has taken a stand against this government.

Using the judiciary the government filed a 15 years old Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) case against BNP Acting Chairman and his wife Dr. Zobaida Rahman.

A case against Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has also been filed in the same manner, BNP Secretary General also added.









