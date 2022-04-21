BNP has no ability to wage movement: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said since the BNP has lost its ability to wage a movement alone against the government, it is now trying to allure other political parties into its alliance.

"How will the party (BNP), which has no unity within it, get united with other political parties?" he questioned while speaking at a press conference at his secretariat office here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the distance between the BNP and its like-minded parties is more visible than the unity and that is why the party is now trying to pull others into its alliance, losing its own capacity to wage a movement alone.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's call to wage a united movement against the government, he said even before the last general elections, the country's people had seen the strange face of the BNP's unity.

In the name of unity, the hotchpotch condition between the BNP and its allies is yet to be erased from the memory of the country's people, the AL general secretary said, adding that the BNP is now in deep frustration after getting isolated.

Quader said no conscientious, pro-democracy and patriotic leadership will support the violent communal force, led by the BNP, the killer of democracy.

He said any progressive political party, which contains the spirit of the Liberation War, will not fall into the trap of the BNP's conspiracy.

"They (the BNP leaders) have lost the ability to understand this. Although the BNP does not understand it, the people understand," the road transport and bridges minister said.

Responding to an allegation of the BNP leaders, he said the BNP is in deep crisis now but there is no crisis in Bangladesh. "After failure in the movement and elections, they (BNP leaders) are now disoriented wayfarers.

Quader said the BNP, which is suffering from leadership crisis, now falls in illusion, while the BNP leaders are now seeing the darkness only as their chairperson is a convict and its acting chairperson is also a convicted fugitive.

Replying to a statement of Mirza Fakhrul, the AL general secretary said the government did not force BNP acting chairperson Tariq Rahman to go in exile but he fled abroad on undertakings, saying that he would not do politics any more.

He said graft cases were filed against Tariq under the caretaker government, not during the reign of the AL government, and the country's people know it.

Quader said the people have turned away from the BNP now after hearing endless falsehood of the party.

He said the next parliamentary elections will be held under the Election Commission (EC) and there is no doubt in this regard.

The people of the country are worried whether the BNP will withdraw itself from the elections though it demands polls, the road transport minister said.

"As the BNP is afraid of the elections and the people, it is not respectful to them," he added. -BSS









