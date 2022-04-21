BD-West Bengal inherit same glory: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has huge potential for trade and investment in India, including West Bengal.

Bangladesh has social and cultural identity with West Bengal which was once known as the bearer of Bengali progressive thought and consciousness.

Present Bangladesh and West Bengal inherit this glory, he said. The Commerce Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata today on Wednesday. West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdwip Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present.

The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making significant progress in trade and commerce and is being hailed as a role model for development.

Tipu Munshi said the volume of India-Bangladesh trade is increasing steadily. Bangladeshi investors are interested in investing in India, especially in West Bengal.

Recently, the government has made it easier for Bangladeshi investors to invest abroad. As a result, Bangladeshi investors are able to invest in Asian countries including Africa, Europe and America.

Bangladeshi businessmen are also interested in investing in West Bengal. The government and business delegates from about 40 countries are taking part in the two-day Global Business Summit.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is leading a ten-member government delegation and a twenty-member business delegation from Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said West Bengal had witnessed unimaginable development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, on the day, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss bilateral trade prospects and attended a dinner.

The Global Business Summit is being held in West Bengal. It started on April 20 and will end on April 21 (tomorrow). The conference is being attended by almost all major Indian business organizations including Tata, Adani, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever.

The organizing authority is hopeful that this will make a significant contribution towards the partnership and investment of Bitubi and Bituji.









