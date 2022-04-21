Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD-West Bengal inherit same glory: Tipu Munshi

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has huge potential for trade and investment in India, including West Bengal.
Bangladesh has social and cultural identity with West Bengal which was once known as the bearer of Bengali progressive thought and consciousness.
Present Bangladesh and West Bengal inherit this glory, he said. The Commerce Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata today on Wednesday. West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdwip Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present.
The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making significant progress in trade and commerce and is being hailed as a role model for development.
Tipu Munshi said the volume of India-Bangladesh trade is increasing steadily. Bangladeshi investors are interested in investing in India, especially in West Bengal.
Recently, the government has made it easier for Bangladeshi investors to invest abroad. As a result, Bangladeshi investors are able to invest in Asian countries including Africa, Europe and America.
Bangladeshi businessmen are also interested in investing in West Bengal. The government and business delegates from about 40 countries are taking part in the two-day Global Business Summit.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is leading a ten-member government delegation and a twenty-member business delegation from Bangladesh.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said West Bengal had witnessed unimaginable development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier, on the day, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss bilateral trade prospects and attended a dinner.
The Global Business Summit is being held in West Bengal. It started on April 20 and will end on April 21 (tomorrow). The conference is being attended by almost all major Indian business organizations including Tata, Adani, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever.
The organizing authority is hopeful that this will make a significant contribution towards the partnership and investment of Bitubi and Bituji.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blast in M'singh fireworks factory kills 2
Chhatra Samaj new DU, CU panels formed
Silent role of police during New Market clash dubious: Fakhrul
People crowd in front of a mobile TCB truck
BNP has no ability to wage movement: Quader
PUBG to remain banned in BD: HC
St Martin Resort to shut down
BD-West Bengal inherit same glory: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft