Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:18 PM
BD slams burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh strongly condemned the act of burning of the Holy Quran by a far-right extremist group in several cities of Sweden, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.
"Bangladesh also expressed concern over the subsequent unrest and violent protests leading to casualties among civilians and law enforcement personnel, it said. The release added Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be upheld and respected.
Bangladesh also urged all concerned to exercise tolerance and refrain from unwarranted provocation for ensuring communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, the release said.






