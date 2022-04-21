Different faith groups living peacefully in BD: US official

The visiting US ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain on Wednesday said people from different faith groups are living together peacefully in Bangladesh.

"We want to see religious freedom everywhere in the world. Those who are trying to divide them and create complexities must be stopped," Rashad Hussain told the reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. Indian-American Hussain arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit and held a series of meetings with Bangladesh officials on relevant issues.

Referring to the vast majority of people who are living together peacefully, he said, "We must continue to live together peacefully."

He leads the department's efforts to monitor religious freedom abuses, persecution, and discrimination worldwide and oversees policies and programmes to address these concerns and works to build diverse and dynamic partnerships with the broadest range of civil society, with equitable and meaningful inclusion of faith actors globally.

During the meeting, the State Minister briefed Hussain that everyone in Bangladesh enjoys equal rights and they do not call anybody a religious minority rather treat them as equal citizens.

He shared some incidents including attacks on the Buddhist community in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar and attacks carried out on different temples in Cumilla and cited how social media can sometimes play a negative role as fake Facebook IDs are used to instigate.

"We've discussed these issues very frankly," said Shahriar, adding that it (religion issue) is a challenging issue globally. The two sides also discussed the Rohingya issue focusing on the accountability front.

The Gambia, backed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), opened the case against Myanmar at the ICJ in November 2019 for failing to prevent the genocide against Rohingyas.









