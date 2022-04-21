Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Revised technical curriculum for work oriented edn on cards

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

The technical curriculum will be refined to provide students a work-appropriate education, said Dipu Moni, the Minister of Education.  
She made the remarks at a meeting on the overall progress of the technical and madrasa education department at the Technical Education Department in the capital on Wednesday (April 20).
Education Minister said, "Students should be made fit for work through practical teaching rather than theoretical education in technical education institutions. Initiatives will be taken to increase the academia industry connection to take students to the workplace and teach. For this, the curriculum of technical education will be refined."
She further said, "Online based education will be strengthened by creating digital content for the widespread expansion of technical education in the country."
Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury suggested employing skilled professionals as guest trainers in technical institutes.
The programme was presided over by Kamal Hossain, Secretary to Technical and Madrasa Education Department. Refinement of the national curriculum will start from 2023 and continue till 2027.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blast in M'singh fireworks factory kills 2
Chhatra Samaj new DU, CU panels formed
Silent role of police during New Market clash dubious: Fakhrul
People crowd in front of a mobile TCB truck
BNP has no ability to wage movement: Quader
PUBG to remain banned in BD: HC
St Martin Resort to shut down
BD-West Bengal inherit same glory: Tipu Munshi


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft