Revised technical curriculum for work oriented edn on cards

The technical curriculum will be refined to provide students a work-appropriate education, said Dipu Moni, the Minister of Education.

She made the remarks at a meeting on the overall progress of the technical and madrasa education department at the Technical Education Department in the capital on Wednesday (April 20).

Education Minister said, "Students should be made fit for work through practical teaching rather than theoretical education in technical education institutions. Initiatives will be taken to increase the academia industry connection to take students to the workplace and teach. For this, the curriculum of technical education will be refined."

She further said, "Online based education will be strengthened by creating digital content for the widespread expansion of technical education in the country."

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury suggested employing skilled professionals as guest trainers in technical institutes.

The programme was presided over by Kamal Hossain, Secretary to Technical and Madrasa Education Department. Refinement of the national curriculum will start from 2023 and continue till 2027.










