Banking Events

Jamuna Bank Chairman Gazi Golam Ashria along with Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director Kanutosh Majumder, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and bank officials, inaugurating its Customer Experience Center by the name "Anindya Majumder Call Center" at MHB Bhaban, Dhaka recently. Through this new call center, Jamuna Bank Limited will be able to provide more up-to-date services to its customers. It will answer customer service queries on debit card and credit card services, mobile banking services, agent banking services and other services. The call center was named after the Late Director Anindya Majumder.Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan presiding over the 13th meeting of Senior Management Team (SMT) held at the bank's Head Office conference room on Wednesday. Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Manager's of Head Office and all GM office's and SMT members are also present in the meeting.