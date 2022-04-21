

AIBL corporate branches hold Iftar Mahfil

Hafez Maolana Mufti Mizanur Rahman, Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque took part in discussion as main speaker.

Directors of the Bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury were present in the ceremony.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executives and large number of clients, businessmen and well-wishers were present at the Iftar mahfil.

The Iftar Mahfil was organised under the overall supervision of Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of Motijheel Branch S.M. Kowser, Senior Vice President and Manager of Motijheel Corporate Branch Md Golam Sorwar, Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of VIP Road Branch Mohammed Hossain, Senior Vice President and Manager of Dilkhusa Branch Md. Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Senior Vice President and Manager of Head Office Corporate Branch Md. Sharif Chowdhury.







