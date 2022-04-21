Video
BD to import more US cotton on higher demand: USDA

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh may import 1 million bales from American suppliers in 2022-23, up 43% y/y amid rising domestic use, the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report.
The nation's total overseas purchases may rise 2.3% y/y to 8.9 million bales. According to the report, Indian cotton took 29% share in calendar year (CY) 2021, followed by Brazil, Benin, and US.
Bangladesh produces very little cotton and must bring from abroad almost all the raw material used in its vibrant textile industry
In CY 2021, Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports reached a record high of $35.8 billion, becoming second-largest exporter after China.


