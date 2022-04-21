Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks circuit breaker limit raised to 5pc from 2pc

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has increased the circuit breaker limit to 5 per cent from the existing 2 per cent with effect from tomorrow.
Earlier, last month the regulator lowered circuit breaker limit to 2 per cent from the 10 per cent. In order to stop the free fall of the stock market index amid the global chaos after the beginning of Ukraine-Russia war.
The BSEC issued an order Wednesday in this regard saying it is important to regulate the share price movement in trading of the stock exchanges for the sake of the investors and the development of the securities market.
The BSEC hereby directs on temporary basis the DSE and the CSE to impose standard downward price change limit (circuit breaker) of 5 per cent instead of 2 per cent based on the previous trading day's closing price, it said.Upper limit of the circuit breaker shall remain unchanged, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL corporate branches hold Iftar Mahfil
Diamond World offers Tk 10 lakh raffle draw award for Eid shoppers
BD to import more US cotton on higher demand: USDA
Stocks circuit breaker limit raised to 5pc from 2pc
Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in the metaverse
Seven Circle BD to work with Oracle for boosting business
BEZA launches capacity building project


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft