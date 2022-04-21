Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in the metaverse

Emirates will soon launch NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) and exciting experiences in the metaverse for its customers and employees.

The airline unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs. The first projects are already underway, with launch anticipated in the coming months, says a press release

Emirates also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, bringing talent from all over the globe to bring to life the airline's future-focused projects including those relating to the metaverse, NFTs and Web3. Emirates continues to engage with industry partners on its Web3 strategy, and recruit talent for its pipeline projects.

Emirates pioneered web virtual reality (VR) technology on emirates.com and its Emirates app more than 5 years ago, offering an immersive 3D, 360-degree view of its cabin interior experiences onboard. Customer can explore their seats before checking in online with the 3D seat map, and prospective customers can book their preferred seats from within the 3D environment. This technology is compatible with all devices without the need for external applications or plug-ins.













