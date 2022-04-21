Seven Circle BD to work with Oracle for boosting business

Seven Circle Bangladesh Limited (Seven Circle), a subsidiary of Shun Shing Group and market leader in the Bangladesh cement market, has successfully migrated its on-premises, business-critical, finance, and manufacturing systems utilizing Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help lower costs, increase agility, and improve productivity.

The move has helped reduce Seven Circle's capital expenditure (CAPEX) by 30 percent and increased the uptime of the application to 95 percent. As part of the move, Seven Circle has also deployed cloud disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for these workloads to help ensure uninterrupted business operations and boosts efficiency. This can allow the company to serve its customers in a timely manner and reinvest the savings to drive innovation, says a press release.

Seven Circle is one of the largest cement manufacturers in Bangladesh. Experiencing considerable international growth, the company wanted to ensure 24/7 business operations, alleviate issues with scaling, ease the burden of infrastructure management, and deliver costs savings.

Seven Circle decided to update its aging and highly disparate IT infrastructure, on-premises Oracle EBS systems, disaster recovery and development environments, and other In-house applications and move them to the cloud. Seven Circle selected OCI as its IT infrastructure solution for its superior performance, high availability, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

"We produce and distribute international quality cement in Bangladesh - that it is why our products are used to create the foundation for mega and state-of-the-art country infrastructure projects. Running our back-office operations quickly and reliably, 24/7, is critical for success. It helps us to ensure we are sourcing the best raw materials, making the right production investments, and delivering quality products with reliable and fast delivery. This allows us to earn the highest level of customer trust," Anika Ali Chowdhury, Director of HR and Digitalization, Shun Shing Group. "As a longtime user of EBS, we wanted to strengthen our relationship with Oracle even further and take advantage of its innovative technologies.















