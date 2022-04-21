Nagad offers up to 35pc cashback on Eid shopping

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid, the mobile financial service 'Nagad' has come up with a special offer for its customers.

Customers will get up to 35 percent cashback or discount at more than 4,000 outlets by simply making payments through 'Nagad' throughout the month of Ramadan, says a press release.

Customers can enjoy cashback or discounts on 'Nagad' payments in various categories such as e-commerce, superstore, tours and travels, restaurants, and lifestyle under the 'Utshob-er Khushi, Nagad-a Beshi' campaign. These offers will be available at over four thousand outlets across the country until Eid-ul-Fitr.

Customers will get an instant cashback of 20 percent while making payments for electronic purchases using Nagad. Butterfly, Best Electronics, Rangs Electronics Limited, Transcom Electronics, Vision Emporium, Singer Bangladesh Online, Star Tech Online, and excel e-store Online are a few of the notable electrical companies where the offer is available.

The campaign also includes discount offers on tours and travel over the Eid holidays. Customers can now receive a discount of up to 76 percent by making a payment with 'Nagad' for hotel or airline bookings made through a specific hotel or travel agency. The offer is available at the notable tour and travel companies including Share Trip, Go Zayan, SS Holidays, Trip Trix, Trip Beyond, Just Holidays, Trust Holidays, Cosmos Holidays, Fly Asia Limited, White Palace Hotel, Long Beach Dhaka, Green Cox Hotel & Resort, Dream Square Resort, and Nazimgarh resort, among others.

Customers in the fashion segment will receive an instant cashback of up to 35 percent on purchases from certain merchants under the campaign. The offer is available at Sailor, Artisan Outfitters Ltd, Cats Eye Ltd, Sara Lifestyle, Babyshops Ltd, Easy fashion, K-Craft, Tex Mart, and many more outlets.

Meanwhile, in the footwear category, customers will enjoy up to 25 percent instant cashback, on Nagad payments made to a specific merchant. Notable brands in the footwear segment include Bata, Apex Footwear Limited, Lotto, Bay-Emporium, and Walker Footwear.

















