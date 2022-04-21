Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers up to 35pc cashback on Eid shopping

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid, the mobile financial service 'Nagad' has come up with a special offer for its customers.
Customers will get up to 35 percent cashback or discount at more than 4,000 outlets by simply making payments through 'Nagad' throughout the month of Ramadan, says a press release.
Customers can enjoy cashback or discounts on 'Nagad' payments in various categories such as e-commerce, superstore, tours and travels, restaurants, and lifestyle under the 'Utshob-er Khushi, Nagad-a Beshi' campaign. These offers will be available at over four thousand outlets across the country until Eid-ul-Fitr.
Customers will get an instant cashback of 20 percent while making payments for electronic purchases using Nagad. Butterfly, Best Electronics, Rangs Electronics Limited, Transcom Electronics, Vision Emporium, Singer Bangladesh Online, Star Tech Online, and excel e-store Online are a few of the notable electrical companies where the offer is available.
The campaign also includes discount offers on tours and travel over the Eid holidays. Customers can now receive a discount of up to 76 percent by making a payment with 'Nagad' for hotel or airline bookings made through a specific hotel or travel agency. The offer is available at the notable tour and travel companies including Share Trip, Go Zayan, SS Holidays, Trip Trix, Trip Beyond, Just Holidays, Trust Holidays, Cosmos Holidays, Fly Asia Limited, White Palace Hotel, Long Beach Dhaka, Green Cox Hotel & Resort, Dream Square Resort, and Nazimgarh resort, among others.
Customers in the fashion segment will receive an instant cashback of up to 35 percent on purchases from certain merchants under the campaign. The offer is available at Sailor, Artisan Outfitters Ltd, Cats Eye Ltd, Sara Lifestyle, Babyshops Ltd, Easy fashion, K-Craft, Tex Mart, and many more outlets.
Meanwhile, in the footwear category, customers will enjoy up to 25 percent instant cashback, on Nagad payments made to a specific merchant. Notable brands in the footwear segment include Bata, Apex Footwear Limited, Lotto, Bay-Emporium, and Walker Footwear.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL corporate branches hold Iftar Mahfil
Diamond World offers Tk 10 lakh raffle draw award for Eid shoppers
BD to import more US cotton on higher demand: USDA
Stocks circuit breaker limit raised to 5pc from 2pc
Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in the metaverse
Seven Circle BD to work with Oracle for boosting business
BEZA launches capacity building project


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft