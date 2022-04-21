Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10C

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi Wednesday announced the launch of its new Redmi series smartphone - Redmi 10C, with an aim of making high-quality products accessible to more consumers in the country.

Redmi 10C will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Grey, Ocean Blue and Mint Green from 22th April across authorized Xiaomi Stores and retail partner in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and BDT 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, says a press release.

Redmi 10C will be the latest entry to its popular Redmi 10 series under the 'Make in Bangladesh' initiative. The new Redmi 10C features a large display, a Snapdragon Chipset, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor - taking entry-level smartphone performance to the next level.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is excited to announce the launch of the Redmi 10C, the latest addition to the locally made smartphones from the #MakeInBangladesh initiative. This device has blockbuster display and powerful Snapdragon® 680 processor. We believe that the Redmi 10C will become one of the most popular handsets at its price point and will be loved by the Xiaomi fans."

Redmi 10C comes with a large 6.71" Dot Drop Display with 1650 x 720-pixel HD+ resolution, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 ensures that it stays protected. It features a curved unibody design and comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM + MicroSD tray, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.









