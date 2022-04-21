Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi launches smartphone Redmi 10C

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi Wednesday announced the launch of its new Redmi series smartphone - Redmi 10C, with an aim of making high-quality products accessible to more consumers in the country.
Redmi 10C will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Grey, Ocean Blue and Mint Green from 22th April across authorized Xiaomi Stores and retail partner in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and BDT 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, says a press release.
Redmi 10C will be the latest entry to its popular Redmi 10 series under the 'Make in Bangladesh' initiative. The new Redmi 10C features a large display, a Snapdragon Chipset, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor - taking entry-level smartphone performance to the next level.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is excited to announce the launch of the Redmi 10C, the latest addition to the locally made smartphones from the #MakeInBangladesh initiative. This device has blockbuster display and powerful Snapdragon® 680 processor.  We believe that the Redmi 10C will become one of the most popular handsets at its price point and will be loved by the Xiaomi fans."
Redmi 10C comes with a large 6.71" Dot Drop Display with 1650 x 720-pixel HD+ resolution, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 ensures that it stays protected. It features a curved unibody design and comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM + MicroSD tray, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
AIBL corporate branches hold Iftar Mahfil
Diamond World offers Tk 10 lakh raffle draw award for Eid shoppers
BD to import more US cotton on higher demand: USDA
Stocks circuit breaker limit raised to 5pc from 2pc
Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in the metaverse
Seven Circle BD to work with Oracle for boosting business
BEZA launches capacity building project


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft