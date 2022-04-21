

BIMA members to get assistance at Ibn Sina Hospital

Under the MoU the members of the Alumni Association will receive medical assistance at Ibn Sina Hospital and Diagnostic Center, says a press release.

BIMA President AKM Delwer Hussain, who is A Past president of SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) and ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) was present on the occasion.

Tanvir Hossain, General Secretary of Insurance and ANM Tajul Islam, Head of Business Development of Ibn Sina Trust signed the MoU on their behalf.

Mahbub-ul Alam, Lamia Farha, Rafiq Hasan, Nirjhar Majumder, Mamun Mujtaba, Rajibul Haque, Md. Golam Mortuza Masud, Hadiul Karim Khan also were present on the occasion.











