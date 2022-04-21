Banglalink concludes students' skill dev course

Video
Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Banglalink has completed the first season of 'Digirevolution', a virtual skill development programme for students, through a closing ceremony.
It was held with all the programme participants in the presence of Erik Aas, Chief Executive officer, Banglalink, and Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink, at the head office of Banglalink, Dhaka.
Students from more than 35 universities from all over the country were shortlisted for the virtual program. The participants were upskilled on various contemporary telecom, digital, and business topics in the areas of business intelligence and analytics, digital marketing, UI & UX, content marketing, design thinking, agile project management etc. Following each session, the participants went through an evaluation process.
Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink said: "Today's youth need to acquire digital skills to excel at the workplace. 'Digirevolution' helped them learn professional digital skills much needed in the workplaces of today. We believe that empowering local talents with contemporary learning experiences will result in a well-equipped workforce in our telecom and IT industries."
As part of its objective to empower the youth digitally, Banglalink will continue to take similar initiatives in the future.


