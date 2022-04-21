Huawei opens seeds for future 2022, Bangladesh

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP inaugurated 'Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh' on Monday at Hotel Amari Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This program was arranged by the leading ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei, to inspire ICT talents and help them gather industry-oriented knowledge.

Yue Liwen, Cultural Counselor of China Embassy, Dhaka; Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited; Jason Li, Board Member of the same company; academia from the participating universities this year were present at the event in addition to the chief guest, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP.

'Seeds For The Future', the flagship CSR program dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and non-STEM students, has already started its registration with the roadshows at different universities.

This year, students from nine universities are taking part in this program, and finally, the winners will participate in the next stage in the global platform along with other winners from different countries. In between, they will attend global training from Huawei engineers also.

Inaugurating the event Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, said at the inauguration ceremony, "We have many technology companies from many countries who are doing business in Bangladesh. But very few have come out from that business domain and assisting our youngsters, our next gen to be skilled. Thus, I want to thank Huawei."

"An important thing is, it not only covers STEM but also non-STEM students. Because often we find that non-STEM students also have innovative ideas. Many of the tech entrepreneurs we can see now in the global arena are from humanity background." he added.

Yue Liwen said, "Since this program was launched in Bangladesh in 2014, Huawei has been working intensively to select outstanding students to participate in its flagship global program, and try to help this great country realize the "Vision of Digital Bangladesh."

Huawei's CEO Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei keeps organizing different programs with a view to opening up new avenues and platforms for the youth to gather knowledge and develop insights.We are happy to organize such programs in Bangladesh."

Prof. Dr. Md. Al Mamun, Head, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology said "Practising the knowledge and skills are very important. A program like Seeds For The Future is facilitating the students with that scope."

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-Chancellor, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology said "Personally, I would like to offer my appreciation to Huawei and congratulate them for arranging such a program that enlightens and empowers the youth in myriads of ways."

This Year, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), are taking part in this exclusive program.

It is mentionable that Huawei has been contributing in different ways to develop a sound ICT ecosystem in Bangladesh and help the country reap the benefits of digital transformation. 'Seeds For The Future' is one such initiative by Huawei, which was launched globally in 2008 in Thailand. So far, this program has been implemented in 137 countries worldwide, and around 12,000 students and 500+ universities around the world have been benefitted through this initiative.







