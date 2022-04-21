Video
Gadget & Gear launches Eid Special Campaign

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Desk

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, lifestyle gadget store "Gadget & Gear" has launched its most extensive Eid mega campaign for the first time ever. Customers can win over 10,000 prizes, including Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka couple air tickets, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, TV, Mobile, DJI gimbal, and many more. This mega Eid campaign will run from the 15th of Ramadan to Eid.
Gadgets & Gear has been offering special discounts and exclusive Eid gifts nearly on all products from the commencing of Ramadan. Customers can also avail of a maximum of 24 months with a 0% EMI facility, up to 5000 BDT cashback, and up to 50% discount on shopping, says a press release.
Also, this Eid, G&G is offering a discount of BDT 10,000 or a maximum of 24 months with a 0% EMI, BDT 5,000 cashback, and guaranteed eid gift on the iPhone 13 series for the customers. In addition to iPhone 13, there are also fantastic deals on Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia, and Motorola mobiles.


