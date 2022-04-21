‘Startups can play vital role in building Smart Bangladesh’

Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division NM Zeaul Alam has said that startups can play a vital role in building a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"Today's youth are our strength. It would be easier to build a strong startup ecosystem in Bangladesh if the young entrepreneur could be made more efficient by increasing their capacity," he said.

The ICT secretary made the remarks while addressing a workshop on Monday at the iDEA Office at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division organized the workshop titled "iDEA Portfolio Startup's Lesson and Way Forward" while founders of 18 emerging startups funded by the iDEA Project joined the event.

Zeaul Alam thanked the startups for participating in the workshop.

Executive Director of BCC Dr Md Abdul Mannan addressed the workshop as the special guest with Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md Altaf Hossain in the chair.

Deputy Project Director (Deputy Secretary) Dr Md Mizanur Rahman and the iDEA project's Consultants and officials took part in the workshop while Senior Consultant and Operation Specialist of the iDEA Project Siddhartho Goushami conducted it.

At the workshop, startups highlighted their achievements, business status, limitations and challenges since receiving their grants and gave important suggestions for building a startup ecosystem. BSS

















