BIDA’s One Stop Window now serves 58 services

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirazul Islam said once private sector was demanding creation of a single window to resolve all their problems from a single point to start business.

Currently BIDA provides 58 different services through its One Stop Service (OSS) portal and what is important is that the private sector should proactively use this online platform to get these 58 services.

He said this at a information dissemination session on OSS arranged by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Sirazul Islam also said BIDA's registration and name clearance by RJSC now take just 24 hours through OSS. In three years of time OSS services about 60,000 services were provided

At present, 90 percent of BIDA's services are provided together. He asked the private sector to access these online digital facilities with a view to reduce the cost of doing business.

He said if private sector shows keen interest to avail of OSS services then hundreds of more services will be added to the board, he mentioned. "If we can reduce time and process, cost will automatically come down", later he said.

Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said business needs to change mindset to use the OSS. He also said the Dhaka Chamber will work to disseminate the positive features of OSS to its members as well as to the business community to make it familiar with them.

He requested BIDA to develop a promotional video tutorial on OSS and upload that to the social media to create better outreach.

Senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber Arman Haque said the OSS should be managed centrally like national single window. He also said that to create a business friendly environment in Bangladesh, more service should be added to OSS to reduce cost of doing business.

If foreign investors get maximum benefit out of OSS, this will facilitate inflow of more FDI to the country.

Executive Member of BIDA Mohsina Yasmin, DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and members of Dhaka Chamber were present on the occasion.




















