Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:15 PM
Banks asked not to charge more than 1pc on Export Dev Fund loan

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday barred all commercial banks from charging more than one percent on exporters and industries against import of industrial inputs for an interim period before securing fund from BB's export development fund (EDF).
The central bank came up with the circular as many banks charge their customers at up to 7 per cent interest for an interim period before their EDF loans are being disbursed by the central bank for the purchase of industrial inputs. A BB official said the new circular would be very much helpful for the small-scale exporters and industries as they do not have much bargaining power. In many cases, banks even refrain from financing such borrowers, he said.
Exporters said the latest BB initiative would prevent banks from charging exporters unusually high on financing industrial and export input procurement. The interest rate against EDF loans was 2 per cent. Of the 2 per cent interest, one percentage points goes to the central bank.
The circular said ongoing export trend created a huge demand for input procurements, leading to a pressure on EDF loans.
According to businesses, it needs time for refinancing from BB's EDF. As a result, banks use their own fund for import payment which is costly.
The additional interest is sufficient for the banks. The cost for one month is 0.08 per cent which is bearable to exporters, a banker said. Before the latest BB policy move, the central bank in the past year enhanced the EDF size to $6 billion.
The BB introduced the EDF in 1988 with a size of $30 million, which has gradually been increased to support the exporters.


