Thursday, 21 April, 2022
Stocks rise, DSEX crosses 6600-mark

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Stocks Wednesday sustained the gaining streak with the key index of the major bourse crossing the 6,600-mark as investors showed their buying interest in major sector issues riding on regulatory moves.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 76.34 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 6,606. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 27.71 points to finish at 2,463 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 10.72 points to close at 1,454.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 6.05 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 0.85 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.0 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 379 issues traded, 269 advanced, 78 declined, and 32 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -rising 218 points to settle at 19,450 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -rose 130 points to close at 11,669.    BSS


