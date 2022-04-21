Budget for FY23 to be placed in Parliament on June 9

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year (FY23) would be placed in parliament on June 9.

The minister said this at a press briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP).

He said the initial size of the budget is set at Tk 6,77,864 crore and the revenue target has been set at Tk 431,657 crore.

When asked about the possibility of increasing the tax-free income limit from Tk 3 lakh, the minister said the details of the issue are yet to be set.















