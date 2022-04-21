72 sports heroes get blazers at RU

RAJSHAHI, Apr 20: A total of 72 students and officers of Rajshahi University (RU) were given blazers as recognition for their successful performance in different events of sports fields during the last couple of years.

They attained success in the 13th National Summer Athletics and 41st National Athletics in 2017, Inter-university Cricket, Inter-university water polo and inter-university athletics in 2018, Inter-university football and Inter-university swimming in 2019 and Inter-university athletics and Inter-university badminton in 2020.

They were given the acknowledgements in a function at Senate Bhaban today with participation of teachers, students and sports-loving people.

Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar distributed the blazers as the chief guest with Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam in the chair.

Another Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Treasurer Prof Obaidur Rahman Pramanik were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar said more talented sports players from RU are expected to come out from different other tournaments and they will play in national events in the days to come.

He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector.









