HC to hear rule on graft case against Tarique, his wife today after 15 years

The High Court on Tuesday fixed April 20 (Wednesday) for hearing on the rules issued by it about 15 years ago asking the government

to explain why the filing and proceedings of a corruption case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife and mother in-law should not be scrapped.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo fixed the date for hearing on the rules in response to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in this regard.

Earlier, on September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique Rahman, who is now in London, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.











