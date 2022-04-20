Sadarghat terminal braces for heavy load likely during Eid journey

Pressure will mount a lot on the Sadarghat terminal during the Eid journey this year as 40 lakh people from three districts Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj will travel to the coastal districts by launches.

However, a committee working on waterways, roads and railways claims that there are not enough vessels to carry so many one-way passengers in just 12 days.

As a result, in addition to the launch deck, launch roof will have to carry extra passengers, leaving a risk of chaos and unintended accidents. Therefore, the highest precautions and strict security measures should be taken for safety and safe Eid journey.

This information was presented in a pre-Eid report of the National Committee for Protection of Waterways, Roads and Railways, a non-government organization. On behalf of the committee, President Mohammad Shahid Mia and General Secretary Ashish Kumar Dey said this in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.

The statement said that every Eid, about 1.5 crore people from these three districts, including four city corporations of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj,

visit their relatives. About 25 percent of them go by waterway. And 55 percent and 20 percent go by road and rail, respectively. As such, 37 lakh 50 thousand people go in different types of vessels including launches.

However, due to regular accidents, dilapidated condition of long distance roads and highways, lack of ferries and mismanagement on the Shimulia-Banglabazar and Paturia-Daulatdia waterways, the two main means of uninterrupted road communication with the south-west, many will try to avoid the roads. In contrast, the number of passengers on the waterways is expected to increase by about 40 lakh.

The statement further said that BIWTA had suspended the operation of 70 small launches on six waterways from Narayanganj on March 21. So this Eid, the only means of transportation for about 40 lakh homebound passengers is the Sadarghat terminal of Dhaka river port. Although there are 42 legal waterways from Dhaka for luxury and large launches, only 33 waterways are being used due to shortage of passengers and naval crisis. Every day 80-85 launches depart from Sadarghat terminal for various destinations through these waterways.

The statement from the non-government organization said that although the official holiday of Eid started from April 29, the Eid journey would start from the day of closure of educational institutions on April 21. Therefore, the boat does not have the capacity to deliver 40 lakh passengers in an orderly manner in 12 days from that day to 2 May.

This will cause severe mismanagement in the terminal, as well as the roof of the launch will be overcrowded. Besides, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated during the disaster season. Due to this, there will be unlimited suffering of the passengers as well as the risk of accidents.

They further said that in order to ensure a safe Eid journey on the waterways, it is necessary to give utmost importance to increase the number of vessels in the alternative system, proper management and strict surveillance of all concerned authorities including law enforcement agencies.












