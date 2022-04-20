Video
Govt employees likely to enjoy 9-days of Eid holidays

Option for optional leave on May 5

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

Despite the rumour of announcement of a holiday on May 5 the government employees will enjoy a 9-consecutive days of holidays from March 29 to May 7.
However, the government is yet to take a decision in this regard.
As a result, most of the government officials and employees will have to attend their offices on May 5 after the Eid holidays from April 29 to May 4.
A section of the government officials and employees have applied for optional leave on May 5 to enjoy the 9-consecutive
days of Eid holidays till May 7. In this situation, the government offices are likely to get normalcy only after May 7, according to the officials and employees of the government offices.
According to the admin officials, the holiday of Lailatul Qadr will be observed on April 29 as the government has already fixed the date of Lailatul Qadr on April 28, Thursday. April 29 and 30 will fall on Friday and Saturday, the weekends. May 1, Sunday will be observed as May Day and International Labour Day and will also be a government holiday.
This year, the government holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr will start from Monday, May 2 and conclude on Wednesday, May 4. With a gap of only Thursday, the weekend will start again from Friday. As a result, the government officials and employees will have to attend offices on Thursday.
Though a section of government officials were trying to convince the Prime Minister to issue an executive order for Thursday's holiday, the issue has come to a standstill due to the indifference of the Prime Minister and absence of any opportunity to discuss in the Monday's Cabinet meeting.
As there is an option of take optional leave, most officials and employees of government offices have already taken the advantage to enjoy consecutive 9-days of holidays during Eid.
While talking on the issue, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told media on Tuesday, "No one discussed the issue in the Monday's Cabinet meeting held with the Prime Minister in the chair. It was not even on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting. As a result, there is no chance to issue any executive order."
According to the schedule, Ramadan started on April 3. If the Ramadan continues for 30 days, Eid will be on May 3. Eid holiday is basically three days. In that case, government and private employees will get 6 days continuous Eid leave from April 29 to May 4. Including the weekly holidays and May Day holiday, the Eid holidays will increase to 6 days.


