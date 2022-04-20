US for strengthening relations with BD

The USA wants to establish a framework to take forward relations between Dhaka and Washington to strengthen future engagements.

In line with the idea, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas will discuss the US-Bangladesh ties and 'gray areas' at BIISS auditorium on April 24 to focus on some recent updates following the high level meetings between Bangladesh and the USA.

Ukraine situation, sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some individuals, Leahy Law, General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), Bangladesh's joining the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) and sales of military weapons to Bangladesh is expected to

figure in the talks.

According to the Foreign Ministry, under GSOMIA agreement, the US security authorities will work closely with Bangladesh's security authorities to develop a plan and standard operating procedure to implement required measures to make sure classified information will be protected in Bangladesh.

Over the ACSA issue, Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told media that its purpose was to allow US and partner nations' forces procure and pay for common types of supplies and services.

It could cover everything from food, water, clothing, transportation, training, petroleum, ammunition, maintenance to medical services.

These things should be discussed in different forum as Bangladesh is set to sign the deal within next one and half years, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

The term 'Leahy law' refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the US government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights (GVHR).

One statutory provision applies to the State Department and the other applies to the Department of Defence.

The State Department Leahy Law was made permanent under section 620M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

However, explaining Bangladesh's position to sign any agreement with the US on that front, Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen earlier said, it is not about signing any agreement separately but kind of expressing Bangladesh's consent through a framework.

"Bangladesh wants to ensure to keep its safeguards, including a provision of prior consultation if there is any complaint against any organization so that necessary steps can be taken beforehand," he said.

The US also wants credible information and in that case Bangladesh would like to know the sources of credible information, he added.

Bangladesh has cleared up its position on joining Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said and added Bangladesh should now concentrate on the economic elements of IPS. Bangladesh should not concentrate on military division or military competition.

"Sanction is not the main issue, under such circumstances, Bangladesh has to keep in mind that the US will give more stress on democracy in the days to come and as the priority of US administration has been changed after Joe Biden took over as the US president, now their priority in global policy is democracy, earlier, it was against terrorism," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

Explaining Ukraine issue the official said Bangladesh follow its constitutional principle of 'friendship to all, malice to none' and its Non-Aligned lineage and cleared up its position to all.



















