First heart valve replacement in country without knifing chest

For the first time in the history of the country, a new valve has been replaced without cutting the chest inside the old aortic valve using Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

method at the National Heart Hospital.

Last Sunday (April 17), a team of doctors led by Pradeep Kumar Karmakar, an Associate Prof at the National Heart Institute and Hospital in the capital performed a valve-in-valve operation (new valve inside the old aortic valve) on Akbar Hossain's body. The patient is also well.

Md Akbar Hossain (pseudonym) is a 75-year-old former secretary to the government. For the last few months he has been feeling short of breath and unable to get on and down the stairs.

He contacted a doctor at the Cardiac Surgery Department who had replaced the aortic valve, and the examination showed that his aortic valve had narrowed again, and he was having difficulty of breathing. As a treatment for this disease, he was advised to cut his chest again and replace the aortic valve. But Mr Akbar did not agree to cut the chest for the second time and replace the aortic valve.

Later, he started looking for alternative therapies at in the country and abroad, and he found Dr Pradeep Kumar Karmakar who had already replaced the aortic valve in the heart with the TAVR method every month.

After talking to Dr Pradeep Kumar Karmakar, he agreed to operate TAVR method without cutting the chest. On April 17, Dr Pradeep and his team successfully completed the Valve in Valve operation using TAVR method without cutting Akbar's chest. By performing this operation, for the first time in Bangladesh, Valve in Valve is successfully completed in TAVR method without cutting the chest.

Normally, heart aortic aneurysm transplants are lost within 10 to 15 years, and most patients do not agree to a second aortic aneurysm, and those who are able to afford it spend a lot of money abroad without having to undergo TAVR.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karmakar has been successfully performing this operation at the National Heart Institute and Hospital at a relatively low cost and he has successfully performed TAVR in Bangladesh. The TAVR method takes about an hour to replace the aortic valve, the patient does not have to be anesthetized, the patient can leave the hospital after three days and return to work within seven days.











