Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

First heart valve replacement in country without knifing chest

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent  

For the first time in the history of the country, a new valve has been replaced without cutting the chest inside the old aortic valve using Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
method at the National Heart Hospital.
Last Sunday (April 17), a team of doctors led by Pradeep Kumar Karmakar, an Associate Prof at the National Heart Institute and Hospital in the capital performed a valve-in-valve operation (new valve inside the old aortic valve) on Akbar Hossain's body. The patient is also well.
Md Akbar Hossain (pseudonym) is a 75-year-old former secretary to the government. For the last few months he has been feeling short of breath and unable to get on and down the stairs.
He contacted a doctor at the Cardiac Surgery Department who had replaced the aortic valve, and the examination showed that his aortic valve had narrowed again, and he was having difficulty of breathing. As a treatment for this disease, he was advised to cut his chest again and replace the aortic valve. But Mr Akbar did not agree to cut the chest for the second time and replace the aortic valve.
Later, he started looking for alternative therapies at in the country and abroad, and he found Dr Pradeep Kumar Karmakar who had already replaced the aortic valve in the heart with the TAVR method every month.
After talking to Dr Pradeep Kumar Karmakar, he agreed to operate TAVR method without cutting the chest. On April 17, Dr Pradeep and his team successfully completed the Valve in Valve operation using TAVR method without cutting Akbar's chest. By performing this operation, for the first time in Bangladesh, Valve in Valve is successfully completed in TAVR method without cutting the chest.
Normally, heart aortic aneurysm transplants are lost within 10 to 15 years, and most patients do not agree to a second aortic aneurysm, and those who are able to afford it spend a lot of money abroad without having to undergo TAVR.
Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karmakar has been successfully performing this operation at the National Heart Institute and Hospital at a relatively low cost and he has successfully performed TAVR in Bangladesh. The TAVR method takes about an hour to replace the aortic valve, the patient does not have to be anesthetized, the patient can leave the hospital after three days and return to work within seven days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
HC to hear rule on graft case against Tarique, his wife today after 15 years
Pakistan's new PM names cabinet
Sadarghat terminal braces for heavy load likely during Eid journey
Govt employees likely to enjoy 9-days of Eid holidays
US for strengthening relations with BD
First heart valve replacement in country without knifing chest
Trader-student clash causes huge traffic gridlock in city


Latest News
1 dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft