Those responsible for New Market violence to face music: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal warned those involved in the violent clashes at New Market area to face the music after necessary investigation.

While talking to media at the ministry conference room at Secretariat on Tuesday, Kamal said, "We expect that the clashes between Dhaka College students and businessmen of New Market area will be resolved within the shortest possible time. Those, who did it, will definitely face the music."

Earlier, the minister held at meeting to review the country's overall law and order situation before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, payment of salary and allowance to garment workers, ensure road and highways security and ease traffic congestion.

He said that the security forces are keeping strong vigilance on the clash taking place in the city's New Market area.

In response to a query about traffic congestion in Dhaka, the minister said that the traffic congestion in Dhaka will be reduced

within a couple of days.

"District police and highway police and road department will work together to ease traffic congestion before the Eid. The authorities will repair ditches on roads before Eid," he added.

Referring to the law enforcement agency's engagement to maintain law and order in the country during the Eid-ul-Fitr, he said police patrols will be intensified in the diplomatic area. We have discussed security measures to ensure security for the peaceful celebration of the Eid.

Regarding holidays in garment factory and payment of salary and allowances of the workers, he said that the readymade garment workers will be given Eid vacation in phases because 60 lakh workers will leave Dhaka during the Eid. Garment factory owners were asked to pay their salaries before Eid, so that the workers can leave Dhaka before Eid.

"We have instructed authorities concerned to take measures against additional passengers and fare on launch, bus and train during Eid travel," he added.

According to meeting decision, the forces of Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and different intelligence agencies, both in uniform and plainclothes will remain active during the Eid period. They have been working to ensure security in the Holy month of Ramadan to prevent any untoward situation. RAB along with highway police will monitor the situation on highways for the safe and sound journeys of homebound people.











