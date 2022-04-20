Govt to implement Tk 3,837crore environment project BEST

The government is going to implement a project titled Bangladesh Environment Sustainability and Transformation (BEST) with an estimated cost of Tk. 3, 837.49crores.

The five year long project will start from July 2022 to June 2027.

The project is jointly being financed by the World Bank and the Bangladesh government and will be implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Department of Environment, Bangladesh Road and Transport Authority BRTA and Bangladesh High Tech Park Authority (BHTPA).

The aim of the project is to strengthen the capacity of the government of Bangladesh in environmental management and to pilot new mechanisms to promote green investments in integrated sectors.

This project will focus on basically four components including environment governance and infrastructure, green financing for air pollution control, vehicle emission control, and e-waste management infrastructure.

Under this component, a pilot e-waste management infrastructure will be constructed.

However, the major activities under the project to be implemented are: construction of divisional office of Department of Environment in Khulna and Rajshahi, setting up

two new divisional offices of Department of Environment in Rangpur, Sylhet, and Mymensingh, setting up 30 district offices of department of environment for training and research centre (multipurpose building), environmental centre of excellence, 63 monitoring vehicles and machineries, four transboundary monitoring vehicles and 15 monitoring vessels, one central laboratory, five divisional laboratory, and necessary machinery for 30 district offices, heavy metal monitoring, water quality monitoring, transboundary water monitoring, geographic information System (GIS) and remote sensing (RS), and a provision for 400 officials receiving training 400 on application of professional drone technology, strengthening exiting 16 Compact Air Monitoring CAMS and integrating 10 CAMS in heavy metal monitoring system, 10 CETP/ETP online monitoring system on the trail basis, air quality forecasting system.

Sanjoy Kumar Bhoumik, Additional Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) said that the project is in a primary stage (draft), and the respective ministries and departments are seeking suggestions from other ministries including Planning Ministry.

I think this project will help us in strengthening Ministry's Environmental management works and also would ensure a healthy and sound atmosphere if this project gets approval.

However, he also noted that currently they have received some queries from the Ministry of Planning and they are busy with getting a satisfactory outcome with regards to these queries.

"We are hopeful we will meet all the queries from the respective ministries and then we get approval to implement the project," he said.

Referring to the indicator of SDGs goals and eight years plan, he said "This project will meet the indicator of SDGs goals," while briefing this correspondent in his secretariat office on Tuesday.

Adding more, he also noted that the vision 2041 and the Prime minister's 10 initiatives also resemble this project as our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed on environment-related issue.













