One dead, scores of others hurt

At least one person died and 50 other people, 7 journalists and many students were also injured on Tuesday as Dhaka College students and traders of New Market locked in a series of clashes at Nilkhet intersection in the city.

Nahid, a 19-year old courier service employee was caught up in clashes between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market area and was critically injured on Monday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

Bachchu Mia Inspector, In-Charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost said at least 40 persons were injured including seven journalists took treatment at DMCH.

At least 20 police personnel were injured during the clash said Harun-or-Rashid, Additional Deputy

Commissioner of DMP's Ramna Division Police.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a spanking new clash erupted between them around 10:00am as a sequel to a clash on Monday, said witnesses.

The clashes disrupted vehicular movement from Science Lab to Azimpur and created a long tailback on Mirpur Road and adjacent areas. Shop owners in the areas kept their shutters down since morning.

The fresh clash erupted as the students went to the intersection around 10:00am to form a human chain in protest against last night's alleged attack on them by members of the New market Traders' Association.

Violent clashes erupt again between Dhaka College students and traders leaving over 30 people hurt.

Some traders of New Market "teased and provoked" the protesters, triggering this morning's clash, according to witnesses.

Brick chips, crude bombs were thrown during the chase and counter-chase between the two groups while police lobbed tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

"Around 12:00pm fire broke out in some shops at Chandrima Super Market and Nurjahan Super Market after crude bombs were thrown at those allegedly by students. It was later doused but a vehicle of Fire Service sent there could not reach the spot as the traders did not allow it to move," said Khaleda Yasmin, Deputy Officer (media), Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"At least 30 students of Dhaka College were injured in the clash that started last night", said Dr Md Abdul Kuddus Shikder, Secretary of Dhaka College Teachers Council.

Sharif, Assistant Commissioner (New Market zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said," I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering injuries while controlling the situation last night."

"The students took to the streets again in the morning to protest the last night's attack and some of them said they would not let the traders open their shops until the perpetrators of last night's alleged attack are brought to justice," he added.

According to the students, two of their peers are being treated at Square Hospital as they "sustained injuries in their eyes when police fired rubber bullets last night".

The identified injured journalists are: Deepto TV's Senior Reporter Asif Zaman and Cameraperson Imran Lipu, The Daily Star's Photographer Prabir Das, Ajker Patrika's Reporter Al Amin Razu, SA TV's Reporter Taifur Rahman Tuhin and Cameraperson Kabir Hossain and online news portal Dhaka Post's Senior Reporter Jasim Uddin Mahir.

The injured journalists said both the students and shop employees beat them up whenever they tried to take photographs and videos of the clash.

At least seven of the injured journalists received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Injured Asif Zaman said that they came under attack when they were covering the event near Gausia Market.

"We were preparing to go live. At that time, some traders and shop employees started beating up our cameraperson. As I tried to save him, they beat me with an iron road and stick," he said.

Like Asif and the Deepto TV cameraperson, several other journalists were beaten up by the shop employees at the New Market end.

On the other hand, a journalist who was covering the clash near Dhaka College end came under attack by college students.

"A group of students pushed me to the ground and beat me up when I was taking photos near Dhaka College," said The Daily Star's Photojournalist Prabir Das. They came under attack while covering the clash. Some of them were beaten up and some were hit by brick chips thrown by the students and traders.

Meanwhile, a group of students allegedly set a shop on fire at Nurjahan Market, opposite to Dhaka College, around 1:30pm, witnesses said.

Five shops were burnt completely while many others partially in the fire.

On information, two firefighting units went there and are trying to douse it, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

An ambulance was also vandalised in the New Market area during the clash.

Around midnight on Monday, a clash ensued between traders and college students, with the latter alleging that few of their peers were thrashed and stabbed by a couple of shopkeepers when they had gone to the market for shopping.

Police lobbed teargas shells and fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control after nearly four hours.

Traffic on Mirpur Road came to a halt for a few hours due to the clash, in which some cops also sustained injuries.













