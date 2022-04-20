

Chicago Tribune says Hasina leadership behind rise of BD

"Having a stable democracy, as well as strong women in the leadership positions, has helped Bangladesh," reads the article titled "How Bangladesh's success has proved Henry Kissinger wrong."

The single biggest reason for Bangladesh pulling ahead of India and Pakistan in per capita income and growth rate can be directly attributed to its investment in

women's education and high percentage of women's participation in the labor force," writes columnist Faisal Rahman, a professor and founding dean of The Graham School of Management at Saint Xavier University in Chicago.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed has proved to be a strong administrative leader in the mold of Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad and Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew," reads the article.

Unlike most other countries, Bangladesh has managed Covid-19 extremely well, Rahman writes. "It is on its way to becoming a prosperous middle-income country proving that Kissinger was wrong in his assumption about its economic viability and sustainability. In fact, Bangladesh is moving toward becoming the next Asian economic "tiger."

Bangladesh which celebrated the 51st anniversary of its independence from Pakistan on March 26, was dismissed as a "bottomless basket"" or an endless charity case, by future Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and the United States had supported the military dictators who had jailed elected representatives and started a war of terror to intimidate the population into silence and submission, Rahman writes.

This is a perfect case of the contradiction between what the U.S. publicly stands for and its government behaving exactly in the opposite manner, he mentioned.

When Bangladesh was born, it was in a terrible state. It was already one of the most densely populated countries in the world, the poorest by every economic indicator. Because of the war, economic infrastructure was in absolute ruins. It had no industrial base and no entrepreneurial class. Almost two-thirds of the country routinely went underwater during monsoon season.

To make things worse, Rahman writes, the retreating Pakistan army gathered all the top intellectuals of the country two to three days before surrender and killed them. -UNB













