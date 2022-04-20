Video
Journo Shahed Chy's mother passes away

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Daily Samakal's city editor and treasurer of Jatiya Press Club Shahed Chowdhury's mother Mosammat Sharfun Nahar Chowdhury died on Monday night. She was 78.
She was undergoing treatment at BIRDEM Hospital in the capital from March 9 to April 14. She was kept in the ICU of the hospital for 10 days. After some improvement in his physical condition, she was taken to her home in Narsingdi on the advice of doctors.
She is survived by a number of relatives, including a son and four daughters. She was buried at Bhagdi Markaz Mosque graveyard after Namaz-e-Janaza at a local mosque in her area of Narsingdi on Tuesday afternoon.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a condolence message expressed her deep shock over the death of journalist Shahed Chowdhury's mother Sharfun Nahar Chowdhury.



