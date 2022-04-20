Video
iDEA organises startup workshop

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division organized a workshop with the startups of the project at the iDEA office at ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka on Monday.
The workshop, titled "iDEA Portfolio Startup's Lesson and Way Forward", was participated by the founders of 18 emerging startups from the iDEA-funded project. At the workshop, startups highlighted their achievements, business status, limitations, challenges, etc, since receiving their grants.
At the same time, the iDEA project receives important suggestions from startups on building a startup ecosystem that will play a key role in the future development of startups.
The Senior Secretary of the ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam said that startups have a role to play in building Smart Bangladesh. He said that today's youth are our strength. He added that it would be easier to build a strong startup ecosystem in Bangladesh if the young entrepreneur could be made more efficient by increasing their capacity. Finally, he thanked the startups for participating in the programme.


