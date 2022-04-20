BNP’s ill-politics makes its political future uncertain: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said as the BNP practices ill-politics, the party's political future is now questionable.

"The political future of the BNP is in question today due to the practice of ill-politics," he told a press briefing at his official residence here.

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that a suffocating environment is prevailing in the country, the AL general secretary said the country is in right track now but there is a suffocating situation in the BNP's politics.

Mentioning that the country's people are working to bring their position back in the post-COVID situation, he said the country's economy is vibrant now.

The BNP is seeing darkness after its continued failure in the elections and movement, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said constant falsehood are automatically impeding the BNP's path.

"The BNP's politics is rotating in a cycle of interests and power. To get out of this situation, the party is now going deeper into the problem due to its negative politics," he said. He said the BNP is the only identified political evil force in this country and it is a power-monger party too.

When BNP was in power, it emerged as a fascist force violating the rights of people, the AL general secretary said, adding that voter-less elections and curfew democracy are reflected in the BNP's rhetoric statements in the name of defending democracy.

He said the BNP leaders frequently talk about the disappearance of people but they never say anything about the Operation Clean Heart, abduction, forced disappearance and killings carried out during its regime.

"Who kidnapped and killed their party (BNP) leader Jamal Uddin in Chattogram?" he questioned.

Claiming that the BNP leaders are constantly making falsehood against the government, Quader said those, who have irregularities and looting in their blood cells, will not tolerate any good deed of the Sheikh Hasina government. -BSS