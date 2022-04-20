Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Injunction on Ctg WASA Sewage Treatment Plant vacated

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: Interim injunction imposed by the Chattogram Court on the first phase works of the Chattogram Sewage Treatment Plant has been vacated recently.
Nushrarat Jahan, Joint third District Judge of Chattogram who had imposed the interim injunction, vacated it following an appeal of the Chattogram WASA management recently. One of the owners of the land in Halishahar area Syed Enamul Huq Muniri filed a case against the CWASA in March in 2020. He applied for the injunction.
After hearing on the case the court passed an injunction on April 4.
With the imposition of injunction, the Chattogram WASA management appealed to the court for its vacation on April 11. After hearing the case the same court vacated the injunction.
The works of the plant began after a long 60 years of the inception of Chattogram WASA in the month of February.
In this connection, the Chattogram WASA appointed a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering and Construction on January 11 for the package number one of three-package sewage treatment plant.
It is the first of its kind of Chattogram WASA since its inception in 1963 for implementation of the sewage plant in the port city.
The CWASA started the preliminary works of the project over 163 acres of land at Halishahar in February.
Meanwhile, the appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three package sewage plant was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 in 2021 for about Tk 2,877.94 crore.
It may be mentioned that the entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.  
The ECNEC meeting approved the project of Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP’s ill-politics makes its political future uncertain: Quader
Critics of Zia are anti-liberation elements: Fakhrul
Injunction on Ctg WASA Sewage Treatment Plant vacated
Juba League will fight for people’s rights
PM lauds Dhaka-Delhi cooperation on Covid-19 pandemic
Court to pass order on Pori Moni rape attempt case May 18
Scientists detail how deforestation drives climate change
UGC urges to implement e-document activities  in universities


Latest News
1 dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]erverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft