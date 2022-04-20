Injunction on Ctg WASA Sewage Treatment Plant vacated

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: Interim injunction imposed by the Chattogram Court on the first phase works of the Chattogram Sewage Treatment Plant has been vacated recently.

Nushrarat Jahan, Joint third District Judge of Chattogram who had imposed the interim injunction, vacated it following an appeal of the Chattogram WASA management recently. One of the owners of the land in Halishahar area Syed Enamul Huq Muniri filed a case against the CWASA in March in 2020. He applied for the injunction.

After hearing on the case the court passed an injunction on April 4.

With the imposition of injunction, the Chattogram WASA management appealed to the court for its vacation on April 11. After hearing the case the same court vacated the injunction.

The works of the plant began after a long 60 years of the inception of Chattogram WASA in the month of February.

In this connection, the Chattogram WASA appointed a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering and Construction on January 11 for the package number one of three-package sewage treatment plant.

It is the first of its kind of Chattogram WASA since its inception in 1963 for implementation of the sewage plant in the port city.

The CWASA started the preliminary works of the project over 163 acres of land at Halishahar in February.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three package sewage plant was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 in 2021 for about Tk 2,877.94 crore.

It may be mentioned that the entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.

The ECNEC meeting approved the project of Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.









