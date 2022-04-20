

Juba League will fight for people’s rights Juba League will fight for people’s rights

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash shared his thoughts about politics and future plans regarding his organization.

The interview was taken by Daily Observer's Staff Correspondent Hedayet Ullah Khan. Observer's Chief Photo Journalist Jibon Amir accompanied him for the photo shoot.

Observer: You have taken the responsibility of leading the organization from the front at a crucial time. How successful do you think you have been?

Parash: It is difficult for me to judge it myself. The people of the country will judge how successful we have been. You, the third eye, will judge us. I had taken the responsibility of reorganising the organization. Restoring the image of Juba League was not in my focus. Our main focus was that we will do the basic tasks, humanitarian and voluntary works, well and do politics in accordance with political principles. The political principle is to raise the voice of the people's rights and that of the exploited and the deprived. If we do these basic things, the rest will be in its own places. We have tried to do all tasks honestly and transparently. Whether we have done good or bad, you will judge, the people of the country will judge.

Observer: Since you do not have direct experience of field politics, do you face any challenge to run such a big organization? If so, what are they like?

Parash: It is very challenging for any person to run such a big organization. We have five and half lakh leaders and activists and we have 40 international units. This is an organization created from the grassroots. It is an organization of masses. So, it will be very challenging for any person to run such an organization. My political exposure is to say yes I did not do Chhatra League, yes I did not do field politics. But I grew up in a political environment. I used to think about politics, I used to watch politics. And I have also worked on politics in my academic work. I have also worked on politics in my profession. I have written articles on politics and I have worked on politics in my teaching. I have written about women's rights, I have written about human rights. Through all this I was involved in politics. Maybe I was not directly involved in structural politics. But as a family I have seen how to do politics, how to do political work, how to deal with people and how to solve problems. Moreover, since I have taken charge of Juba League, I have taken it from the confidence that I can.

On the one hand, I am very lucky that I have got an experienced mentor like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is my prime inspiration. I take lessons from her life. She started her politics in a hostile environment in 1981. No one was there to help her. She had to struggle against army rulers, anti-liberation forces like the freedom party and against some own party politicians. We are very lucky that we do not have to face such an adverse situation. However, I have been trying to give my hundred percent since the day I took responsibility of the Juba League and I will continue to do so.

Observer: Did you give the concept of 'Humane Juba League'? Now it is a buzzword in the political arena.

Parash: The concept of 'Humane Juba League' was not our pre-planned term. It has been established by our leaders and activists by doing humanitarian activities especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period. However, after taking the responsibility of the organization we knew that we will give priority to voluntary and humane works and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is the idol of humanity for us. In my 51 years of life, I have seen her as a most humane person and I firmly believe it. She thinks for all especially for those who are underprivileged in the society. It is her natural instinct. I didn't see Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but I saw his daughter Sheikh Hasina. I grew up watching this characteristic of her from a young age.

Therefore, we focused on humane activities from the beginning. My General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan is also very active and supportive. In this regard, we have a good chemistry and adjustment. He is also very dedicated to humanitarian work. As a result, we were able to handle the adverse situation during Covid-19 period and we got the opportunity to stand beside people. It increases our acceptability.

Observer: Don't you think that the Juba League is moving a little slower in other organizational tasks other than in humane work?

Parash: In the last 2 to 3 years we had less opportunity to do organizational work due to Corona restrictions. All meetings and gatherings were prohibited then. May be our organizational activity is relatively slower than other organizations. But, we don't think it is lacking.

Another thing is very important that in many cases it is better to go slow and steady. Since, we started through a crisis period and image crisis so we have to be very careful. We have a lot of work to do keeping many things in mind. We have to form committees very carefully and scrutinize many things. So, those committees we have formed are capable committees. We don't compromise with quality and we don't give priority to quantity. So it should be noted whether we should increase the number or improve the quality ? We think that quality should be prioritised. We also promised to change the quality of politics. We want to come out from the typical concept of politics. We are very strict about maintaining quality regarding people and their rights.

Observer: Which do you enjoy better, politics or teaching?

Parash: It's an interesting question. I actually enjoy both but a little differently. I am very much enjoying organizational activities as an activist. On the other hand, I also incredibly enjoy my teaching and my interaction, communication and connection with the young generation in the classroom. I can see the future leader in my classroom. I also can see the future of the country's politics among my Juba League leaders and activists. I basically enjoy youth.

Observer: Do you face any adversity when you came to restore the image of your organization? Has evil been fully suppressed in the organization?

Parash: The number of wicked is not very high. I think they are a minority. I think our main task is to prepare the organization for the challenges ahead rather than the suppression of wickedness. I haven't come to suppress someone; I came here to practice organization. Those who can survive or cope with the rules of the organization can stick to the organization others will fall.

My job is to bring a system and transparency in the organization, to establish policy and ethics. If we can set all these things in the organization then those who can follow these will survive and those who cannot they will be dropped automatically.

Observer: What is your message to the youth of the country?

Parash: We have to prepare ourselves to face the challenges ahead. Bangladesh is a promising country and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the path finder of the prospects. So, skilled youth is needed to turn the possibility of the country into reality. To cope with the fourth revolution and technological advancement none but skilled manpower is needed. And we have to cultivate our merit and skills. Sheikh Hasina's government takes a lot of development projects and skilled human resources are needed for fruitful implementation of the projects. So, youth can develop their skills in multi sectors along with their academic study.











