Court to pass order on Pori Moni rape attempt case May 18

Charge hearing in a case filed by actress Pori Moni for allegedly attempted rape and murder against three people, including Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, was held on Tuesday.

After hearing on charge framing, Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka fixed May 18 for passing an order on whether to frame charges against them or not.

In the charge hearing film actress Pori Moni on Tuesday claimed that she was sexually harassed by Nasir Uddin Mahmud, his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, and several others on June 14 last year.

She said this while placing her submissions in support of framing charges against Nasir, Omi and their associate Shah Shahidul Alam in the rape attempted case.

She further told the court that Nasir and others were directly involved with the incident and prayed to the court to frame charges against the three in the case.

During the hearing her husband actor Raj was present in the court room.

On the other hand defence lawyers told the tribunal that their clients were implicated in the case to harass them. During the hearing, Nasir and the two others, now on bail, were present at the tribunal.

On September 6 last year, Mohammad Kamal Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Savar Model Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

Pori Moni filed the attempted rape and murder case against Nasir, also a real estate businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party, Omi and four unidentified people on June 14 last year.

A team of detectives carried out a raid at a house in Uttara Sector-1 and arrested Nasir and Omi the same day.

On June 10, Pori Moni along with Omi and make-up artist Jimmy visited a club where Omi introduced them to some of his acquaintances, who were drinking alcohol.

Actress Pori Moni claimed that one of them forced a glass to her face and started touching her inappropriately. When she resisted, they went on to hit both Jimmy and Pori Moni.

They physically assaulted me and tried to kill me. Omi was also involved in the whole setup, she added.

Earlier in a facebook post, she appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure investigation into the incident and punishment to the perpetrator.

Addressing Prime Minister as "Mother", Pori Moni requested her to extend help to save her life.













