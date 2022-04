IBBL holds Iftar Mahfil for Head office officials

J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, S.M Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA, Md. Mahboob Alam, Md. Maksudur Rahman and Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, top executives and officials attended the Mahfil. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised an Iftar Mahfil for the officials of Head Office and Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) at Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the programme.Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank presented key note discussion titled 'Mahe Ramadan for Universal Welfare'. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience.J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, S.M Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA, Md. Mahboob Alam, Md. Maksudur Rahman and Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, top executives and officials attended the Mahfil.