

Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 3rd AGM

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration and Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG, RAB (Additional IG), Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG and Principal, Bangladesh Police Academy, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police (Rangpur), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Bank's audited report for the year ended 2021 was approved by the shareholders of the Bank.

Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited conveyed his sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for her kind favor and wholehearted support during the inception of Community Bank.

Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh said, "Community Bank is not a bank just for police, it is a bank for all. We are determined to provide the desired banking services to the members of Bangladesh Police as well as the general public."

Speaking at the Hall of Pride of Police at Police Headquarters he said, Community Bank needs to be more innovative in providing modern banking services to their customers. The Bank should continue its journey by launching cutting edge banking products for the people from all walks of life.

