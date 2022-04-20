

Daraz spreads Eid pleasure among poor children

The event took place at 2:00 PM on Monday, at the DNCC office auditorium, where DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam distributed 14,000 new clothes to the underprivileged children, who are otherwise deprived of the Eid festivities. On the occasion, children ranging in age from 2 to 9 years old were present from different location of Dhaka.

"Sneher Eid Upohar" is a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activity of Daraz Cares - a social concern of Daraz Bangladesh Limited. Along with DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, Daraz high officials, including AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; MD. Samsul Masud, Head of Government Relations; Ahsan Jamil, Head of CSR and Sustainable Development; Mashiur Rahman, Senior Executive, CSR and Sustainable Development, were present at the Eid clothing donation event.

Regarding the event, Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, said, "First of all, I would like to thank Daraz, and everyone present here for participating in this initiative to spread the joy of Eid among marginalized children. Through this initiative, 14,000 families from 10 wards can enjoy Eid festivities with new clothes. These children are the future of our country and the world, which is why it is our responsibility to nurture and guide them. Special thanks to Daraz, a reputed company in the e-commerce industry, for standing by these precious group of children."

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Daraz, said, "As the largest online shopping platform in the country, Daraz feels greatly responsible to share and distribute positivity among the people. Through 'Sneher Eid Upohar', we are stepping up to spread some joy to the marginalized children. Although this is the first time we have taken such an initiative, we had plans for this since the past two years, which got postponed due to the pandemic. We aspire to take more such initiatives in the coming years and make a positive impact within the society."













