BJMC’s rent-based mills create new employments

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik, MP, said the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) has started production activities under private management under the lease-based mill which would have created new employment opportunities.

He was speaking at Palash in Narsingdi after inspecting Bangladesh Jute Mills Limited on Monday, said a press release.

Secretary of the ministry M Abdur Rauf, District of Narsingdi and Deputy Commissioner Abu Naeem Mohammad Maruf Khan were present, among others.

The minister said that already two jute mills (Bangladesh Jute Mills Ltd., Narsingdi and KFD Jute Mills Ltd., Chittagong) have been given rental based lease. Leasing activities of other two jute mills's -- Crescent Jute Mills Ltd., Khulna and Hafiz Jute Mills Ltd., Chittagong-- going on, he added.

The proposal has been received and the proposal evaluation committee has already submitted its evaluation report to BJMC, he added.

He hoped that if it was possible to provide a few more mill rental leases at this stage, there would be new employment opportunities for many and in this case the terminated workers would get priority. -BSS













