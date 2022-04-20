Likee launches Ramadan activities for social welfare

Popular short-video creation and sharing app Likee has collaborated with Ignite Foundation, a local NGO focused on eliminating poverty by supporting underprivileged children, contributing to the welfare of the society through various donation projects.

Under this collaboration, Likee is working with welfare project titled - "Girl's Education Project". Through such an initiative, Likee aims to represent its users and donate money to assist the education of rural children in Bangladesh. The campaign will be run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, says a press release.

Ignite Foundation works for the betterment of underprivileged children in the rural areas in Bangladesh by ensuring quality education and creating different job prospects for them. Through this partnership with the NGO, Likee is fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) by spreading Ramadan spirits like love, kindness, generosity, and expressing social concerns.

During this Ramadan 2022 CSR campaign, Likee users can show love to the people in need by fulfilling the in-app tasks collecting "the Fasting Energy" forming a cash donation to support Ignite Foundation' social welfare projects.

To participate in the campaign, users have to click on the "Start Fasting" button on the app's campaign page. Afterwards, users can collect their "Energy" after "Fasting Completion"." Likee will then make a cash donation based on the energy transformation ratio, on the users' behalf.

Regarding the collaboration, Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations said, "Likee has always been dedicated to spreading love and positivity within the society. Through this collaboration with Ignite Foundation, we are stepping forward towards our goal of positivity and equality by facilitating education for the underprivileged. We aspire to continue making such efforts for years to come, creating a plausible impact within the society."

















